Lion Babe Plot U.S. ‘Cosmic Wind’ Tour

Lion Babe announced a U.S. tour behind their newly released second LP, Cosmic Wind. The summer trek launches June 5th in Brooklyn, New York and wraps June 25th in Chicago, Illinois.

Some venue information is available on Facebook. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5th at their website.

Cosmic Wind, which follows the R&B duo’s 2016 debut, Begin, includes the singles “The Wave” and the Raekwon-featured “Western World,” which interpolates the hook from Pet Shop Boys’ 1984 hit “West End Girls.” For the latter track, they issued a Western-styled video featuring outlaws and saloon scenes.

The American Heart Association selected “The Wave” as the official song for their “Kids Heart Challenge,” a nationwide physical education initiative designed to encourage dancing as a means of exercise.

Producer Lucas Goodman and singer Jillian Hervey launched Lion Babe with their 2012 song “Treat Me Like Fire,” which attracted the attention of their current label, Interscope. That single led to a collaborations with rapper-singer Childish Gambino, who guested on their 2013 song “Jump Hi,” and Pharrell Williams, who produced their track “Wonder Woman.”

Lion Babe Tour Dates

June 5 – Brooklyn, NY

June 6 – Philadelphia, PA

June 7 – Boston, MA

June 9 – Washington, D.C.

June 11 – Atlanta, GA

June 13 – Houston, TX

June 14 – Austin, TX

June 16 – Dallas, TX

June 18 – Phoenix, AZ

June 19 – Los Angeles, CA

June 21 – San Francisco, CA

June 23 – Seattle, WA

June 25 – Chicago, IL