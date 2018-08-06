Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Plots North American Tour

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda announced a headlining North American tour. The 22-date trek launches with two Canadian dates – October 10th in Montreal, Quebec and the 11th in Toronto, Ontario – before spanning the U.S. and concluding November 17th in Silver Spring, Maryland.

General tickets go on sale Friday, August 10th at 10 a.m. local time through Shinoda’s website and Outbreak Presents. Pre-sale tickets will be available at several locations, including Citi’s Private Pass Program, Spotify, Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

During Shinoda’s first full-scale jaunt as a solo artist, the rapper-singer will showcase art he created while writing and recording his recently-issued debut LP Post Traumatic.

“Listening to a recorded song is not the same as experiencing that song live on stage,” he said in a statement. “Similarly, seeing a painting in an album or book is not the same as seeing the original, in person. In sharing a live experience with you, my hope is to inspire questions, answers, and reflection – not only about my story, but about your own. The search for meaning is boundless, and art is often one of our best vehicles.”

The tour follows a run of headlining concerts and festival slots throughout Asia and Europe, including appearances at Reading & Leeds, Summer Sonic and Rock en Seine.

Mike Shinoda Tour Dates

October 10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

October 11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

October 15 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

October 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

October 19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

October 20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

October 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

October 25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

November 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

November 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 9 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

November 11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

November 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

November 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore