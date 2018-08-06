Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Plots North American Tour

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda announced a headlining North American tour. The 22-date trek launches with two Canadian dates – October 10th in Montreal, Quebec and the 11th in Toronto, Ontario – before spanning the U.S. and concluding November 17th in Silver Spring, Maryland.
General tickets go on sale Friday, August 10th at 10 a.m. local time through Shinoda’s website and Outbreak Presents. Pre-sale tickets will be available at several locations, including Citi’s Private Pass Program, Spotify, Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
During Shinoda’s first full-scale jaunt as a solo artist, the rapper-singer will showcase art he created while writing and recording his recently-issued debut LP Post Traumatic.
“Listening to a recorded song is not the same as experiencing that song live on stage,” he said in a statement. “Similarly, seeing a painting in an album or book is not the same as seeing the original, in person. In sharing a live experience with you, my hope is to inspire questions, answers, and reflection – not only about my story, but about your own. The search for meaning is boundless, and art is often one of our best vehicles.”
The tour follows a run of headlining concerts and festival slots throughout Asia and Europe, including appearances at Reading & Leeds, Summer Sonic and Rock en Seine.
Mike Shinoda Tour Dates
October 10 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
October 11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 13 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
October 15 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
October 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
October 19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
October 20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
October 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
October 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz
October 25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
October 28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
November 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
November 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
November 9 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
November 11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
November 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
November 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
