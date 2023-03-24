fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Lost Gems

Linkin Park Take On Their Demons in Unreleased ‘Meteora’ Era Track ‘Fighting Myself’

Track will appear on the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of the band's smash 2003 album
linkin park meteora fighting myself unreleased song
Linkin Park James Minchin*

Linkin Park have shared another unreleased track, “Fighting Myself,” form the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of their second album, Meteora, out April 7. 

“Fighting Myself” is vintage Linkin Park, with Mike Shinoda spitting angst-ridden bars over simmering production, before late singer Chester Bennington bursts in with a monster chorus, paired with arena-sized guitars. “Falling from grace I watch it all come apart,” Bennington sings, “Knowing I could’ve changed it all from the start/Fighting myself, I always lose.” 

Trending

“Fighting Myself’ — which arrives with an animated music video directed by Jacky Lu and made with Kaiber.ai — is the second unreleased song from the Meteora era Linkin Park have shared, following “Lost.” In total, the Meteora reissue will feature six unreleased songs, a well as a plethora of demos, b-sides, and live recordings.

The Meteora reissue will arrive in a variety of different packages and formats. The big draws include a previously unreleased concert recording, Live in Nottingham 2003, and a full disc of unreleased demos titled Lost Demos. The super deluxe box set also comes with three DVDs that feature four previously unreleased concert recordings in Philadelphia, Seoul, Manila, and Denver.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: The Full Setlist From Opening Night

Demi Moore Posts Video of Bruce Willis Celebrating 68th Birthday With His Family

Outlander Just Dropped Its Season 7 Premiere Date & It Includes a Timing Twist That Fans of Season 1 Will Recognize

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad