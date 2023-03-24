Linkin Park Take On Their Demons in Unreleased ‘Meteora’ Era Track ‘Fighting Myself’

Linkin Park have shared another unreleased track, “Fighting Myself,” form the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of their second album, Meteora, out April 7.

"Fighting Myself" is vintage Linkin Park, with Mike Shinoda spitting angst-ridden bars over simmering production, before late singer Chester Bennington bursts in with a monster chorus, paired with arena-sized guitars. "Falling from grace I watch it all come apart," Bennington sings, "Knowing I could've changed it all from the start/Fighting myself, I always lose."

“Fighting Myself’ — which arrives with an animated music video directed by Jacky Lu and made with Kaiber.ai — is the second unreleased song from the Meteora era Linkin Park have shared, following “Lost.” In total, the Meteora reissue will feature six unreleased songs, a well as a plethora of demos, b-sides, and live recordings.

The Meteora reissue will arrive in a variety of different packages and formats. The big draws include a previously unreleased concert recording, Live in Nottingham 2003, and a full disc of unreleased demos titled Lost Demos. The super deluxe box set also comes with three DVDs that feature four previously unreleased concert recordings in Philadelphia, Seoul, Manila, and Denver.