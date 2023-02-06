Linkin Park Announce Release of ‘Never-Before-Heard’ 2003 Song ‘Lost’

Linkin Park is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second album Meteora by releasing a previously unreleased song called “Lost,” of course featuring the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.

“‘Lost,’ a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives,” wrote the band on Twitter Monday, sharing a snippet of the soon-to-be-released song, which features Bennington’s vocals as he sings: “‘Cause when I’m alone, I’m lost in these memories, living behind my illusion.”

The rock band had previously shared a countdown to their website, which expired on Feb. 1, when it was replaced by a puzzle where fans could look for clues as the what’s to come. The lead-up, fans believe, will lead to the re-release of Meteora. “What’s this?” the band teased on Instagram.

Linkin Park has been known for revisiting their old music: in 2020, they reissued their debut album Hybrid Theory with unreleased songs, and last year dropped a deluxe version of 2007’s Minutes to Midnight. The group has been on hiatus since Bennington’s death in 2017.

There has been no indication that the group plans to reunite, but back in May, the group shared an Instagram post where they announced that the group "begin sharing a little more regularly" with fans.

“There’s no concrete plan, but that’s what we like about it,” the group wrote on Instagram, teasing a “Notes from the Band,” which would include “tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures.”

Linkin Park released their nu metal sophomore LP Meteora back in 2003, featuring songs like “Numb,” “Somewhere I Belong,” and “Faint.” The track “Session” was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2004. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.