Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Album in a Decade

Lindsey Buckingham announced on Tuesday that he’ll be releasing a self-titled album — his first solo LP in a decade — on September 17th via Reprise.
Alongside the announcement, Buckingham shared the album’s first single, “I Don’t Mind.”
“‘I Don’t Mind’, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” Buckingham says. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws, and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”
Lindsey Buckingham will be the singer-songwriter’s first solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow, and his first since his departure from Fleetwood Mac. The album will feature new original songs as well as a cover of Sixties folk group the Pozo-Seco Singers’ hit single “Time.”
“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” he says. “As you age, hopefully, you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”
Buckingham will embark on a U.S. tour in support of the album, marking his first in-person shows both since the pandemic and since undergoing open-heart surgery in 2019. The tour kicks off at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theatre on September 18th and wraps in Boulder, Colorado, on December 20th. Tickets go on sale on June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Lindsey Buckingham 2021 Tour Dates
September 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
September 3 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom
September 4 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center
September 7 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
September 8 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
September 9 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
September 11 – Medford, MA @ The Chevalier Theater
September 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
September 14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
September 16 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
September 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort
September 19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
September 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre
September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall
September 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
September 26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
September 27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 29 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
September 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
December 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
December 3 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center
December 5 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
December 8 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts
December 9 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
December 11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
December 13 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall
December 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
December 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
December 18 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
December 20 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater