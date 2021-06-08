Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Album in a Decade

Lindsey Buckingham announced on Tuesday that he’ll be releasing a self-titled album — his first solo LP in a decade — on September 17th via Reprise.

Alongside the announcement, Buckingham shared the album’s first single, “I Don’t Mind.”

“‘I Don’t Mind’, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” Buckingham says. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws, and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

Lindsey Buckingham will be the singer-songwriter’s first solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow, and his first since his departure from Fleetwood Mac. The album will feature new original songs as well as a cover of Sixties folk group the Pozo-Seco Singers’ hit single “Time.”

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” he says. “As you age, hopefully, you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

Buckingham will embark on a U.S. tour in support of the album, marking his first in-person shows both since the pandemic and since undergoing open-heart surgery in 2019. The tour kicks off at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theatre on September 18th and wraps in Boulder, Colorado, on December 20th. Tickets go on sale on June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Lindsey Buckingham 2021 Tour Dates

September 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

September 3 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom

September 4 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

September 7 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

September 8 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

September 9 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

September 11 – Medford, MA @ The Chevalier Theater

September 12 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

September 14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

September 16 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

September 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

September 19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

September 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall

September 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

September 26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

September 27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 29 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

September 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

December 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

December 3 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

December 5 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

December 8 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts

December 9 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

December 11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

December 13 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

December 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

December 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

December 18 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

December 20 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater