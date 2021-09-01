Lindsey Buckingham Drops Jubilating New Single ‘Scream’

Lindsey Buckingham has dropped “Scream,” the opening track to his upcoming self-titled solo LP.

The single opens with instrumentation that builds as Buckingham’s voice enters in a cathartic rush. “I love you when you scream,” he sings on the chorus.

“Everything on the record is me, for better or worse,” Buckingham said. “Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship. Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. ‘Scream’ is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out.”

“It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow,” he added. “It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life.”

“Scream” follows the singles “I Don’t Mind” and “On the Wrong Side.” Lindsey Buckingham arrives on September 17th via Reprise. Buckingham will kick off his tour in support of the record on Wednesday, hitting the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The U.S. trek wraps up in Boulder, Colorado on December 20th.