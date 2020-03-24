Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Solo Tour Due to Coronavirus

Lindsey Buckingham has postponed his solo tour due to coronavirus concerns. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist’s 12-date tour was scheduled to kick off in Las Vegas on April 25th.

“It is with great sadness that we are having to postpone my tour dates in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Buckingham tweeted. “We are in the process of rescheduling the dates. Please contact your venue for further information. Full rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible.”

The trek was going to be Buckingham’s first tour since suffering from a heart attack in February 2019; he underwent open-heart surgery and sustained vocal cord damage from the procedure. “While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not,” his wife, Kristen, said in a statement at the time.

Buckingham recently appeared on the Killers’ new single, “Caution.” “Had a wonderful time with the Killers playing on their new single,” he said. “Go check it out!” Meanwhile, former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks shared a COVID-19 PSA with her fans, simultaneously comparing Harry Styles’ Fine Line to Rumors.

Buckingham parted ways with Fleetwood Mac in 2018. He was replaced by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Neil Finn from Crowded House. Buckingham sued them for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage — which was settled out of court in December 2018.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Mick Fleetwood admitted he has not spoken to Buckingham since his heart attack. “His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be,” he said. “A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”