Watch Lindsey Buckingham Perform Tender ‘Trouble,’ ‘Soul Drifter’ on ‘Kimmel’

Lindsey Buckingham performed two songs from his forthcoming album, Solo Anthology –The Best of Lindsey Buckingham on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. The anthology – comprising album, live and alternate versions of songs culled from Buckingham’s solo, collaborative and soundtrack material – bows on October 5th via Rhino.

On Kimmel, Buckingham performed “Trouble,” which first appeared as the lead single to his solo debut, 1981’s Law and Order. He also delivered “Soul Drifter,” a song originally from his third solo effort, 1992’s Out of the Cradle. Backed by his four-piece band, Buckingham tenderly sang the songs, buoyed by the group’s harmonies.

Buckingham embarks on a North American fall tour beginning October 7th in Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall and it wraps in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on December 9th. The 34-date trek is his first tour since he was fired from Fleetwood Mac in April.