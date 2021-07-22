Hear Lindsey Buckingham’s Sad But ‘Ebullient’ New Song ‘On the Wrong Side’

Lindsey Buckingham has shared his new song “On the Wrong Side,” the latest single from the former Fleetwood Mac singer’s upcoming self-titled album and first solo LP since 2011.

“On the Wrong Side” is both musically and lyrically inspired by Buckingham’s former band, with the lyrics dealing with his long journey with Fleetwood Mac as well as the road of life.

Buckingham, who likened his new single to Mac’s hit “Go Your Own Way,” added in a statement that “On the Wrong Side” is “not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”

Oddly, this isn’t Buckingham’s first song titled “On the Wrong Side.” A completely different song with dissimilar lyrics written and performed by Buckingham featured on the soundtrack for the 1994 film With Honors; it’s unclear why Buckingham opted to reuse the song title for the new track (maybe he forgot?). Hear that version of “On the Wrong Side” below:

Lindsey Buckingham, the singer’s first solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow, arrives September 17th; he previously shared “I Don’t Know” from the LP, which he wrote and recorded in his Los Angeles home studio.

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” Buckingham previously said of the album. “As you age, hopefully, you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

Buckingham will also embark on a nationwide solo trek that kicks off September 1st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.