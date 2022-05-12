 Lindsey Buckingham Postpones European Shows Amid Covid Recovery - Rolling Stone
Lindsey Buckingham Postpones European Tour as He Recovers From Covid

Musician tested positive at the end of April, as his North American tour came to a close

lindsey buckingham covid-19 tour dates postponelindsey buckingham covid-19 tour dates postpone

Lindsey Buckingham performing in April 2022.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham has postponed his European tour as he continues to recover from a recent bout with Covid-19.

Per a note on his Instagram Stories, Buckingham contracted Covid-19 towards the end of his North American tour back in April. Buckingham was forced to cancel the remaining shows on that leg of the tour, though at the time it was announced, it was only revealed that members of his touring party had tested positive. 

Buckingham’s European run was scheduled to begin next week, but the note says “he’s still recovering and has no choice but to move the upcoming tour to a later date.” The statement continues: “This is heartbreaking for Lindsey, he was so excited to come to Europe for the first time as a solo artist this spring.”

Buckingham is working on rescheduling the shows and he plans to announce further details soon. 

Last year, Buckingham released a self-titled album that marked his seventh solo effort and first since 2011’s Seeds We Sow. In 2017 he partnered with his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie for a record as well, Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie. Lindsey Buckingham is also the musician’s first record since he was dismissed from Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

In This Article: covid-19, Lindsey Buckingham

