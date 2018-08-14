Lindsey Buckingham Announces Solo Tour After Fleetwood Mac Firing

Lindsey Buckingham will embark on a North American tour this fall and release a new compilation, Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, October 5th via Rhino Records.

Buckingham’s fall tour marks the musician’s first since he was fired from Fleetwood Mac in April. The trek launches October 7th at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon and wraps December 9th at the Sands Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

General admission tickets will go on sale August 18th, though a variety of pre-sales will also be available. Complete information is available on Buckingham’s website. Every ticket purchased online will include a CD or digital copy of the single-disc version of Buckingham’s Solo Anthology (this promotion is not valid for the concerts in Wilmington, North Carolina and New London, Connecticut).

Solo Anthology is available to pre-order and will be released in several formats, including a three-disc set, a single CD abridged version and a six LP vinyl set (the latter will arrive November 23rd). The compilation includes album, live and alternate versions of songs culled from Buckingham’s solo records and soundtrack work. The collection will also include two previously unreleased tracks, “Hunger” and “Ride This Road,” as well as live versions of Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” and “Go Your Own Way.”

Lindsey Buckingham Tour Dates

October 7 – Revolution Hall @ Portland, OR

October 9 – Palace of Fine Arts @ San Francisco, CA

October 12 – Orpheum Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

October 13 – Spreckels Theatre @ San Diego, CA

October 15 – Boulder Theater @ Boulder, CO

October 17 – Athenaeum Theater @ Chicago, IL

October 18 – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead @ Munhall, PA

October 19 – Warner Theater @ Washington DC

October 21 – Knight Theater @ Charlotte, NC

October 22 – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College @ Wilmington, NC

October 24 – Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater @ Peachtree City, GA

October 26 – Capitol Theater @ Clearwater, FL

October 27 – Knight Concert Hall @ Miami, FL

October 28 – King Center for the Performing Arts @ Melbourne, FL

November 5 – Paramount Theater @ Austin, TX

November 6 – Majestic Theater @ Dallas, TX

November 8 – Brady Theater @ Tulsa, OK

November 9 – Riverwind Casino @ Norman, OK

November 10 – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts @ Salina, KS

November 12 – Lyric Fine Arts Theatre @ Birmingham, AL

November 13 – Walker Theatre @ Chattanooga, TN

November 14 – Bijou Theatre @ Knoxville, TN

November 16 – Centre in the Square @ Kitchener, ON

November 17 – Michigan Theater @ Ann Arbor, MI

November 26 – Palace Theatre @ North Canton, OH

November 27 – Riviera Theatre @ New Tonowanda, NY

November 29 – Garde Arts Center @ New London, CT*

November 30 – Appell Center for the Performing Arts @ York, PA

December 1 – Scottish Rite Auditorium @ Collingswood, NJ

December 4 – Town Hall @ New York City, NY

December 5 – The Wilbur Theatre @ Boston, MA

December 6 – Paramount Hudson Valley Theater @ Peekskill, NY

December 8 – Capitol Center @ Concord, NH

December 9 – Sands Event Center @ Bethlehem, PA

Lindsey Buckingham Solo Anthology Track List

Disc One

1. “Don’t Look Down”

2. “Go Insane”

3. “Surrender The Rain”

4. “Rock Away Blind”

5. “Holiday Road”

6. “Doing What I Can”

7. “Trouble”

8. “I Must Go”

9. “Street Of Dreams”

10. “Soul Drifter”

11. “Show You How”

12. “Shut Us Down” (Live)

13. “Slow Dancing”

14. “Countdown”

15. “Someone’s Gotta Change Your Mind”

16. vIn Our Own Time”

17. “Illumination”

18. “Gift Of Screws”

19. “Did You Miss Me”

20. “Down On Rodeo”

21. “Treason”

Disc Two

1. “Hunger”

2. “Not Too Late”

3. “Sleeping Around The Corner”

4. “I Want You”

5. “Time Precious Time”

6. “Stars Are Crazy”

7. “Love Runs Deeper”

8. “You Do Or You Don’t”

9. “I Am Waiting”

10. “Time Bomb Town”

11. “Turn It On”

12. “Seeds We Sow”

13. “Underground”

14. “Dancin’ Across The USA”

15. “Gone Too Far”

16. “End Of Time”

17. “D.W. Suite”

18. “Ride This Road”

19. “Say We’ll Meet Again”

Disc Three

1. “Trouble” (Live)

2. “Go Insane” (Live)

3. “Bleed To Love Her” (Live)

4. “Stephanie” (Live)

5. “Never Going Back Again” (Live)

6. “Big Love” (Live)

7. “Under The Skin” (Live)

8. “All My Sorrows” (Live)

9. “Cast Away Dreams” (Live)

10. “Holiday Road” (Live)

11. “Tusk” (Live)

12. “I’m So Afraid” (Live)

13. “Go Your Own Way” (Live)