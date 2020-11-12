Lindsey Buckingham Announces Intimate Home Livestream

Lindsey Buckingham will perform an intimate livestream from his home in Los Angeles on December 5th.

“I’ve been laying low just like everybody else, and I haven’t seen any of you for a while,” the guitarist wrote on Twitter. “And so I thought I’d give a little intimate concert from my home studio. It’s gonna be on December 5th and you can all watch it from the comfort of your own homes.”

Buckingham will kick off the show at 5:30 p.m. PST. Tickets are on sale now at $15, redeemable for 48 hours after the performance if you’re unable to attend. Purchasing the ticket grants access to limited edition merchandise and a VIP Q&A package.

Buckingham recently participated in the Fleetwood Mac “Dreams” challenge, sipping Ocean Spray juice while sitting on his horse. The viral video — created by TikTok user Nathan Apodaca (@doggface208) — also caused Buckingham’s former bandmates to follow suit, with Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood joining in on the fun.

In August, Buckingham performed a four-song acoustic set via Zoom, marking his first time singing since he suffered vocal cord damage from open-heart surgery last year. “This [pandemic] has been like a couple of years previous in which things occurred that I did not see coming,” he said. “One was my split from Fleetwood Mac. Another one was having a bypass operation, which I did not expect to happen. You could say that this makes it a trifecta of events that were completely off the charts.”