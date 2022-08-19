Lindsey Buckingham Will Return to the Road This Fall

Lindsey Buckingham is hitting the road again. A year after releasing his self-titled album, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist is making stops across Europe and the United Kingdom, before another U.S. trek this fall.

“As promised, we’re coming back on our US tour,” Buckingham tweeted Friday. The run kicks off Oct. 26 at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee and wraps Nov. 19 at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia. Ticket information is available on Buckingham’s website.

As promised, we're coming back on our US tour. All shows are now on sale! Get your tickets with the link below. See you all out there!https://t.co/pK42xMz0yg pic.twitter.com/pISzTOK6il — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) August 19, 2022

Ahead of his album’s release last year, Buckingham spoke to Rolling Stone about his recent solo music and also the drama surrounding his exit from Fleetwood Mac, following infighting with member and ex-partner Stevie Nicks.

“I think [Nicks] wanted to shape the band in her own image, a more mellow thing, and if you look at the last tour, I think that’s true,” he said. “I think others in the band just felt that they were not empowered enough, individually, for whatever their own reasons, to stand up for what was right… And so, it became a little bit like Trump and the Republicans.”

Buckingham’s self-titled LP featured songs like “I Don’t Mind,” “On the Wrong Side,” and “Santa Rosa.” He also recently joined Halsey on If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track “Darling,” which the two performed together on Saturday Night Live last October.

Lindsey Buckingham tour dates:

Oct. 26 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts

Oct. 27 – Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)

Oct. 29 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Oct. 31 – Eau Claire, WI @ University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)

Nov. 1 – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre

Nov. 3 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Nov. 4 – Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre

Nov. 6 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 9 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

Nov. 12 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

Nov. 13 – Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Nov. 15 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

Nov. 16 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

Nov. 18 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)

Nov. 19 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium