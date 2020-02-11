Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2020 Solo Tour

Two months after announcing that he’d be performing at Tennessee’s Beale Street Music Festival in May, Lindsey Buckingham has rolled out dates for a 12-date tour of the U.S. It kicks off April 25th at the Smith Center in Las Vegas and wraps up May 13th at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center in El Cajon, California.

These will be his first concerts since he was sidelined by a heart attack in February 2019.

“Unfortunately, the life-saving procedure caused vocal cord damage,” his family said in a statement at the time, “the permanency of which is unclear.”

He re-emerged just three months after the surgery to perform the Fleetwood Mac classic “Landslide” at his daughter Leelee’s high school graduation ceremony, but the students handled the vocal parts. He has not sang in public since the surgery and the state of his voice is not known, but last year his wife Kristen Tweeted out that he had met with vocal specialists. “We’re ready for whatever is next,” she wrote. “Love conquers all.”

Buckingham was let go from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after years of tension with Stevie Nicks and replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He sued the band for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage. The matter was settled out of court.

Last month, Mick Fleetwood ruled out any scenario where Buckingham would return to the band. “We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left,” he told Rolling Stone. “And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no. It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be. A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us.”

Lindsey Buckingham Tour Dates

Apr 25th – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center

Apr 28th – Boulder CO @ Boulder Theater

Apr 30th – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 1st – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 3rd – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 5th – Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center

May 6th – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

May 7th – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

May 9th – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

May 10th – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 12th – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

May 13th – Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center