Lindsay Lohan Dropped An EDM Song About Anxiety via Instagram (and Only Instagram)

Everything about Lindsay Lohan’s new song — “Xanax,” featuring Alma — is about as bizarre, in a good way, as you’d expect. The track isn’t available on any major streaming services yet, instead opting to exist only as a music video on IGTV. “This video is a compilation of vignettes of life,” its caption reads. “Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind.” In reality, the “vignettes of life” are seemingly a hodgepodge of camera roll footage; skateboarding videos play next to images of an Instagram-ready Lindsay posing in front of mirrors or accepting flowers at unexplained events.

As a piece of art, “Xanax” feels at war with itself. The song is built around a slowed-down sample of Alice Deejay’s 1998 song, “Better Off Alone,” retrofitted to seem like a Swedish House Mafia-type beat. There’s a cacophony of cheesy synths and finger snaps that battle against dark and muted lyrics about living in seclusion in a city of excess. Despite all of that, it’s hard to deny “Xanax.” The dichotomy of Lohan chanting “I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me, yeah / Social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe,” against a four-on-the-floor is a full-on fever dream and in the spirit of complete transparency: Sometimes it do be like that.

Lindsay Lohan, pop star, is (kind of) back. Now we just need the CDQ.