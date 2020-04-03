Hear Lindsay Lohan Reclaim Herself on New Single ‘Back to Me’

After some teasing on social media, Lindsay Lohan has released a new single, “Back to Me,” via Republic Records. The song, produced by Mark Ralph and written by Ralph alongside Alma and Chiara Hunter, is her first new music of the year.

On the pulsating pop track, Lohan confronts the tough times of her past, singing, “My life is full of ripped up pages/ I’ve been weak, contagious/ But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me/ Oh, but I know that everything changes.”

“The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go,” the singer noted on Twitter.

Lohan has released two albums, her 2004 debut Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw). Earlier this year the actress and singer hinted at potentially releasing a third studio album, but has yet to share any details. Her last single on a major album was a cameo on “Danceophobia,” which appeared on Duran Duran’s Paper Gods in 2015.

Last fall, Lohan shared a new song, “Xanax,” featuring Alma, which featured a slowed-down sample of Alice Deejay’s 1998 song, “Better Off Alone.” The singer released the song’s music video via IGTV, noting, “This video is a compilation of vignettes of life. Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind.”