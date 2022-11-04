Lindsay Lohan Releases ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover Ahead of Netflix Film

Lindsay Lohan released her rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” on Friday, 18 years after Mean Girls solidified itself as a teen classic and tribute to Americana.

The actress shared the song as part of the soundtrack for her upcoming film, Falling for Christmas, which is set to debut on Netflix next week, right in time for the holidays. In the new film, the actress plays an unlucky hotel heiress with amnesia, who falls for the charming lodge owner. “Break out your [camcorder emoji] because yes, that is Lindsay Lohan singing Jingle Bell Rock in the Falling For Christmas trailer!” Netflix posted on Twitter.

While the Christmas classic was first released by Bobby Helms in 1957, the song made a memorable appearance in the 2004 comedy directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. Along with Lohan, who played Cady Heron, she was joined by fellow castmates Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in the film’s iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” scene.

Lohan’s newest rendition of the Christmas track was shared in the trailer for Falling for Christmas and features artist, Ali Tomineek. The song is expectedly upbeat and the Mean Girls nod brings a welcome dose of nostalgia.

Falling For Christmas will be available on Netflix on Nov. 10th.