 Linda Perry to Launch Gender Equity Initiative EqualizeHer at SXSW - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Aespa on How BoA Changed the K-Pop Game: 'She Never Loses Her Passion, and People See That'
Home Music Music News

Linda Perry to Launch Gender Equity Initiative EqualizeHer at SXSW

Allison Russell, Ezra Furman, Pom Pom Squad among performers during two-day event

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Linda Perry to Launch Gender Equity Initiative EqualizeHer at SXSWLinda Perry to Launch Gender Equity Initiative EqualizeHer at SXSW

Dan Ballard

Lauded producer/songwriter Linda Perry is teaming up with philanthropist Alisha Ballard for EqualizeHer, an initiative working to bring gender equity to the music industry. It launches at South by Southwest with panels and showcases running March 15 and 16 at Lustre Pearl Rainey in Austin, Texas. The events are open to the public.

“The imbalance of women represented in the music industry has gone on far too long. Alisha and I (and so many others) share in this passion to create a more equitable music business across all aspects of the music industry, from recording studios to stages to board rooms,” Perry tells Rolling Stone. “The plan is to create a strategy and find solutions to shift these numbers. EqualizeHer is a mission to educate, inspire, empower, and create opportunities for women.”

Related Stories

Rolling Stone Joins Forces With Twitch For Two-Night SXSW Showcase
Rolling Stone and Meta Team Up For Series of Events Celebrating Creators

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
The United States of Weed

In its efforts to provide resources and access to women to help them succeed in the music industry as well as achieve equal representation, EqualizeHer will host immersive educational programming and panel discussions featuring industry leaders, interviews with musicians performing at SXSW, and live acoustic performances.

Allison Russell, Ezra Furman, Pom Pom Squad, Mattiel, dal:um, Mama Duke, Terror Jr., Ber, Rei Ami,  Pleasure Venom, Bad Waitress, Ayoni, Danielle Ponder,  and CMAT (solo) are slated to perform.

Panelists include Terror Jr.’s Lisa Vitale, Herizon Music Foundation’s Thea Wood, artist Beatie Wolfe, Physical Music Product’s Piper Payne, Full Stop artist manager Sali Kharazi, Vice President of National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Audrey Fix Schafer, Warner Music’s Jillian Rothman, Allison Russell, Songtradr senior manager Samantha Kolton, Surfbort’s Dani Miller, along with Perry and Ballard.

During the festival, Perry and Ballard will encourage the industry to join the EqualizeHer Pledge, where participants will show their support by committing to raise awareness and foster opportunities for women entering the industry.

“The path to a career in music isn’t an easy one, this is especially true for women,” Ballard said In a statement. “I am proud to be working with Linda to change the dynamic by providing smart and talented women who aspire to make their mark in the music industry with the support they need to reach their true potential.”

For more information, visit equilizeher.org.

In This Article: Allison Russell, Ezra Furman, Linda Perry, Mattiel, Pom Pom Squad, SXSW

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.