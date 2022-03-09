Linda Perry to Launch Gender Equity Initiative EqualizeHer at SXSW

Lauded producer/songwriter Linda Perry is teaming up with philanthropist Alisha Ballard for EqualizeHer, an initiative working to bring gender equity to the music industry. It launches at South by Southwest with panels and showcases running March 15 and 16 at Lustre Pearl Rainey in Austin, Texas. The events are open to the public.

“The imbalance of women represented in the music industry has gone on far too long. Alisha and I (and so many others) share in this passion to create a more equitable music business across all aspects of the music industry, from recording studios to stages to board rooms,” Perry tells Rolling Stone. “The plan is to create a strategy and find solutions to shift these numbers. EqualizeHer is a mission to educate, inspire, empower, and create opportunities for women.”

In its efforts to provide resources and access to women to help them succeed in the music industry as well as achieve equal representation, EqualizeHer will host immersive educational programming and panel discussions featuring industry leaders, interviews with musicians performing at SXSW, and live acoustic performances.

Allison Russell, Ezra Furman, Pom Pom Squad, Mattiel, dal:um, Mama Duke, Terror Jr., Ber, Rei Ami, Pleasure Venom, Bad Waitress, Ayoni, Danielle Ponder, and CMAT (solo) are slated to perform.

Panelists include Terror Jr.’s Lisa Vitale, Herizon Music Foundation’s Thea Wood, artist Beatie Wolfe, Physical Music Product’s Piper Payne, Full Stop artist manager Sali Kharazi, Vice President of National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Audrey Fix Schafer, Warner Music’s Jillian Rothman, Allison Russell, Songtradr senior manager Samantha Kolton, Surfbort’s Dani Miller, along with Perry and Ballard.

During the festival, Perry and Ballard will encourage the industry to join the EqualizeHer Pledge, where participants will show their support by committing to raise awareness and foster opportunities for women entering the industry.

“The path to a career in music isn’t an easy one, this is especially true for women,” Ballard said In a statement. “I am proud to be working with Linda to change the dynamic by providing smart and talented women who aspire to make their mark in the music industry with the support they need to reach their true potential.”

For more information, visit equilizeher.org.