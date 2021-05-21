Watch Teen Punk Band the Linda Lindas Ether ‘Racist Sexist Boy’ in Scorching Library Concert

Need some loud, angry fuel for the weekend? Meet the Linda Lindas. The teenage punk band raged on in a powerhouse set at the Los Angeles Public Library this past week. The concert was part of the LAPL’s TEENtastic Tuesdays series, specifically celebrating AAPI Heritage Month.

Clocking in at about 30 minutes, the Linda Lindas set featured original songs along with covers of Bikini Kill and the Muffs. One of their newest songs, “Racist Sexist Boy,” has since gone viral on Twitter. Ten-year-old drummer Mila introduced the track with a personal story explaining the inspiration: At the start of the pandemic, a boy in her class had been told to stay away from Chinese people by his dad. Mila is Chinese, and when she told him, he backed away from her. After dedicating the song to him and “all the racist, sexist boys in the world,” the band launched into the riotous, loud, incredible anthem.

Don't mess with The Linda Lindas. Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021

Half Asian, half Latinx, the Linda Lindas are comprised of two sisters, their cousin, and a close friend. They formed in 2018 at Girlschool L.A., performing in Kristin Kontrol’s pickup band. Since then, they’ve opened for Bikini Kill, Best Coast, Alice Bag, and a slew of L.A. punk and hardcore heavyweights. You can catch them on Netflix, too: they performed an original song in the documentary The Claudia Kishi Club. They were also featured in Amy Poehler’s film Moxie, which centers largely on the impact of riot grrrl.