 The Linda Lindas Honor a Very Good Cat on New Song 'Nino' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely Following Report on Involvement in Brother's Sex Scandal Crisis Management
Home Music Music News

The Linda Lindas Honor a Friendly, Ferocious Cat on New Song ‘Nino’

Track will appear on the teen punk outfit’s next studio release, set to arrive in 2022

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Teen punks the Linda Lindas are back with a new song that pays tribute to a very good cat, “Nino.” The song is expected to appear on the Linda Lindas’ next studio release, which will arrive in 2022.

The track is a sub-two-minute ripper that descends briefly into a clever psych-tinged breakdown. “Gentlemen by day/Hunter by night,” Bella Salazar sings of the titular beast, “Friendliest cat you’ll meet/Will protect you with all his might.”

“Nino” also helped balance the scales and set things right in Salazar’s home after she paid tribute to her other cat, a Siamese named Monica, on the Linda Lindas’ 2020 self-titled EP. The band also added of the song in a statement, “If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it. (We have the footage!) Enjoy!”

While the Linda Lindas have been kicking around for a few years now — even opening for Bikini Kill in 2019 — the group went viral in May with a video of them performing their song, “Racist, Sexist Boy.” The band inked a record deal with Epitaph soon after. 

Since issuing their self-titled EP last year, the Linda Lindas have released a handful of one-off singles including “Oh!” — which dropped in July and was featured on the Netflix show The Chair — and “Moxie,” which arrived in March and was made for the Amy Poehler-directed film of the same name.

In This Article: The Linda Lindas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.