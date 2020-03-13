 Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unheard 'Hamilton' Track - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus Precautions Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unheard ‘Hamilton’ Track

The song arrived as the theater productions were halted due to coronavirus

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lin-Manuel Miranda releases a previously unheard 'Hamilton' song.

Lin-Manuel Miranda releases a previously unheard 'Hamilton' song.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Productions of Hamilton may have shut down in New York and Los Angeles, but you can still get your fix of the Broadway show. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a previously unheard song from the show called “I Have a Friend.”

The song features Miranda and Christopher Jackson as Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, and sees Hamilton going to the president for advice to deal with the scandal after his affair with Maria Reynolds. According to Miranda, the song was cut from the final production.

“Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “Alas. But I can send you music no one’s heard. Here’s a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one’s heard it, not even Kail.”

On Soundcloud he added, “This was my first draft of the song before The Reynolds Pamphlet. With Hamilton & Washington. I don’t think I even showed it to Tommy Kail. It would go where Hurricane is now. Stay safe out there. Love you.”

Earlier this week Broadway theaters closed amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. All Broadway shows are suspending performances until mid-April, as announced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. In addition, the Los Angeles production of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre suspended shows through the end of March, and the touring production in San Francisco is canceled through March 25th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.