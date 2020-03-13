Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unheard ‘Hamilton’ Track

Productions of Hamilton may have shut down in New York and Los Angeles, but you can still get your fix of the Broadway show. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a previously unheard song from the show called “I Have a Friend.”

The song features Miranda and Christopher Jackson as Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, and sees Hamilton going to the president for advice to deal with the scandal after his affair with Maria Reynolds. According to Miranda, the song was cut from the final production.

“Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “Alas. But I can send you music no one’s heard. Here’s a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one’s heard it, not even Kail.”

On Soundcloud he added, “This was my first draft of the song before The Reynolds Pamphlet. With Hamilton & Washington. I don’t think I even showed it to Tommy Kail. It would go where Hurricane is now. Stay safe out there. Love you.”

Earlier this week Broadway theaters closed amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. All Broadway shows are suspending performances until mid-April, as announced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. In addition, the Los Angeles production of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre suspended shows through the end of March, and the touring production in San Francisco is canceled through March 25th.