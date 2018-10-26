Lin-Manuel Miranda Previews Charity LP For Separated Families With ‘Cielito Lindo’

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mandy Gonzalez passionately duet “Cielito Lindo” in a new preview video for charity album, Singing You Home – Children’s Songs for Family Reunification. The bilingual LP will benefit organizations helping to reunite and support families separated at the border.

In the clip, the pair are seen in separate studios while tracking the popular Mexican anthem. As they emotively sing with their eyes closed, a split screen brings them together – a metaphorical visualization of unifying separated people that mirrors the LP’s premise – as they beautifully harmonize.

Singing You Home is available via Ghostlight Records. A portion of the proceeds will benefit non-profits Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).

“RAICES is humbled to be chosen as the recipient of this tremendous push of support. Every day we fight to put ourselves out of business, for a world where our clients feel safe and welcome,” RAICES executive director Jonathan Ryan said in a statement. “Thank you to the talented folks who donated their time and talent to help keep families together. This is the true soul of America.”

“ASTEP has been bringing the transforming power of the arts to underserved children for many years, including recently arrived unaccompanied minors – the arts give them the opportunity to play, build positive peer relationships and critical thinking skills, and simply be children,” ASTEP founder and co-executive director Mary-Mitchell Campbell said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more grateful for this inspiring collaboration of talent and passion to help these deserving kids.”

Conceived and co-produced by Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti, the seven-song set houses English- and Spanish-language tracks. It features a host of Broadway vets including Josh Groban, Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Robert Brown and Cynthia Erivo.