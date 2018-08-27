Lin-Manuel Miranda Honors Mobb Deep’s Prodigy With ‘Boom Goes the Cannon’ Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda pays tribute to late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy with the new video for “Boom Goes the Cannon…,” the rap duo’s contribution to the Hamildrops series.

“I paid homage to Mobb Deep in Hamilton by having Alexander Hamilton quote one of Prodigy’s most immortal lyrics: ‘I’m only 19 but my mind is old…’ They are New York hip-hop legends,” Miranda said in a statement.

The new video features archival footage of Prodigy onstage while his cohort Havoc and associates remember the late rapper at various New York locations.

“It was an honor being part of the Hamilton project just on the strength alone I’m a huge fan of the musical; I am a history buff so it was right up my alley,” Havoc said in a statement. “This being one of the few last recordings I did with Prodigy definitely holds a special place in my heart and always will when I hear the record. He’ll forever be my ‘right hand man.'”

Prodigy’s estate added. “The family, friends, and colleagues of Prodigy of Mobb Deep would like to give an abundance of gratitude to those who have been supportive, shown loyalty, and dedication for the past 25 years. For his ‘Infamous’ ascendancy in Hip-Hop depicted through movies, books, and music. Above all, his advocacy on sickle cell awareness and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Let’s continue to honor Prodigy, by celebrating his life and legacy.”

Miranda’s monthly Hamildrops series has taken the summer off as July and August have passed without Hamilton exclusives. However, the impending Kennedy Center honoree promises that Hamildrops for those two months are on the way.