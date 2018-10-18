Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban Join Charity Record for Separated Families

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Idina Menzel have contributed to a new bilingual children’s album, Singing You Home – Children’s Songs for Family Reunification, that will benefit organizations helping to reunite and support families separated at the border.

The album is available to pre-order and will be released October 26th via Ghostlight Records. Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti conceived the project, which will support the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services and Artists Striving to End Poverty.

“Watching children be ripped from their families is obviously very upsetting, and I felt completely helpless,” Benanti said. “Then I realized that I have a lot of really talented, wonderful friends, and together, we’ve put together this beautiful album. We hope the music we have created can bring love and empathy into the hearts of everyone who hears it, and that the money raised will aid in reuniting children with their loved ones.”

Benanti produced the seven-track album with orchestrator Mary Mitchell Campbell and Lynn Pinto. The album boasts an array of Broadway vets including Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Robert Brown and Cynthia Erivo.

The album features a mix of English- and Spanish-language songs, with Miranda, for instance, partnering with actress Mandy Gonzalez for a rendition of the traditional Mexican song, “Cielito Lindo.” Elsewhere, Groban and Menzel duet on a new version of the former’s 2006 track, “Lullaby,” while Ingrid Michaelson and Ana Villafañe combined for a new rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle.”

Singing You Home Track List

1. “Arrorró Mi Niño” – Laura Benanti & Isabella Preston

2. “Singing You Home” – Audra McDonald & Jason Robert Brown (a new song written by Jason Robert Brown for the album)

3. “Cielito Lindo” – Lin-Manuel Miranda & Mandy Gonzalez

4. “Lullaby” – Josh Groban & Idina Menzel (written by Josh Groban, Dave Matthews & Jochem Van Der Saag)

5. “Beautiful Dreamer” – Kristin Chenoweth (written by Stephen Foster)

6. “Si Pudiera Leer Tus Sueños” – Cynthia Erivo (written by Luis Pescetti & Maria Pien)

7. “Twinkle Twinkle” – Ingrid Michaelson & Ana Villafañe