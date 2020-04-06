Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Hamilton’ Cast Reunite on John Krasinski’s YouTube Show

On the second episode of John Krasinski’s quarantine talk show, Some Good News, the actor and host surprised 9-year-old Hamilton fan Aubrey with a surprise Zoom call from the cast of the hit musical.

Krasinski first promised Aubrey that, once concerns over coronavirus had settled down, he would fly her and her mom to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway. He then brought out his wife Emily Blunt, who portrayed Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, Disney’s sequel to the 1964 classic film. Safe to say that Aubrey was a fan of hers as well, and of the film — when she couldn’t go see Hamilton on Broadway, she watched Mary Poppins Returns instead, which features Hamilton‘s creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, in its cast.

“Obviously, he’s not the best part of it, he’s more like a backup dancer,” Blunt said, right before Miranda himself hopped onto the Zoom call.

Miranda then brought on Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and Javier Muñoz to perform “Alexander Hamilton,” the opening number from the show, while Aubrey remained speechless.

“Since you couldn’t go to Hamilton, we’re bringing Hamilton to you,” Krasinski said.