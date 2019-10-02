Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform With ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Cast on ‘Fallon’

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the cast of Broadway show Freestyle Love Supreme for a completely improvised rap performance on The Tonight Show. Their song, titled “Tonight Show Pet Peeves,” used audience suggestions, commenting on problematic issues like bunions, open-plan seating and higher education.

Miranda takes on open-plan seating, spitting, “Open-plan seating is not the move/ I’m trying to do some work/ I don’t have anything left to prove.” Later he adds, “Karen comes over/ Looks like a case of the Mondays/ Go away Karen!/ Can I have my own office?/ Can I do my own job and get my own job office?” The group also offers verses on what it’s like to meet a guy on Tinder who has gross feet (a.k.a. bunions) and raps about Felicity Huffman trying to sneak her kids into college.

Freestyle Love Supreme is based on Miranda’s freestyle hip-hop collective of the same name, which he created with Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale in 2004. The Broadway show began previews at the Booth Theatre in September and opens tonight for a 16-week run. Tickets for the performances are on sale now.

“Fifteen years ago, when Freestyle Love Supreme was first developed, the idea of bringing our little improv show to Broadway seemed completely out of the realm of possibility,” said Kail and Miranda in a statement to Playbill. “But it is out of that improbability that FLS has found this new home, thanks to legions of loyal fans—first at Ars Nova, at various festivals around the world, then with one-off shows, and most recently with our off-Broadway run last winter. We’ve had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on FLS and are excited to see its next chapter unfold at the Booth Theatre. It is a show that consistently surprises us: we have no idea what to expect any time we do it— and isn’t that the true beauty of live theater? Freestyle Love Supreme wouldn’t want or have it any other way!”