See Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Diversity in ‘Cheering for Me Now’ Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda writes a love letter to New York in “Cheering for Me Now.” The uplifting track about New York’s ratification of the constitution, with music by lauded composer John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), is Miranda’s penultimate Hamildrops release.

In the black-and-white video for “Cheering for Me Now,” the Hamilton creator appears in Hamilton garb on an empty stage. The classic Broadway-styled song builds with sweeping orchestrations as Miranda sings. “I came here with nothing/Like hundreds before me and millions behind me,” he belts. “You know you can find me in New York/ Where everyone’s different, but share the same island.”

The visual emphasizes inclusiveness and unity, interspersing shots of people from all walks of life, the city, street scenes and the Statue of Liberty throughout the clip. While the sentiment focuses on the positive, Miranda also wittily addresses the uncertainty the nation faces. “Today, it’s my city/ Tomorrow, who knows,” he sings. “Today, we’re a country/ Let’s see how that goes.”

In December 2017, Miranda launched the Hamildrops series, which features new Hamilton-related content. Since then, he has released new Hamildrops material each month, which will culminate in a final installment to be released in December.