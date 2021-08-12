‘All About the He Said, She Said…’: Hear Our Podcast Debate on Limp Bizkit’s Legacy

Rap-rock anti-heroes Limp Bizkit are an unlikely hot topic this summer, thanks to a new Woodstock ’99 documentary on HBO, a prominent performance at this year’s Lollapalooza festival, and a general impulse by a new generation of critics to reassess their legacy. (They also just canceled a tour over Covid safety concerns, proving that the Fred Durst who crowd-surfed on plywood ripped from sound towers at Woodstock is long gone.)

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt to talk all things Bizkit – including a full-on argument over Durst’s behavior at their Woodstock ’99 performance.

