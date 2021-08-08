Limp Bizkit Cancel August Tour Dates Due to Covid-19 Safety Concerns

Following their triumphant performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their August concerts due to safety concerns related to Covid-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

The tour cancelation comes after the band’s concert Friday at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Stone Pony Summerstage was postponed just hours before Limp Bizkit to take the stage. Following that news, online chatter speculated that guitarist Wes Borland had tested positive for Covid-19, but Fred Durst took to Instagram to dispel those rumors.

“Let us be clear: 1. Wes Borland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed,” Durst wrote. “3. We don’t care much about the BS… We care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon.”

Borland also denied that he tested positive to Covid-19 in his own Instagram Stories — which expire after 24 hours — writing, “I’m not sick… No seriously. No matter what you’ve read, I don’t have Covid. I’m fine. Thanks.” It’s unclear if a member of Limp Bizkit’s touring unit tested positive for Covid-19.

The cancellation impacts the remaining eight shows on the band’s Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party, which was scheduled to conclude August 24th in Los Angeles. Limp Bizkit is still currently scheduled to perform at their upcoming string of festival dates, which begins September 5th at Rocklahoma and includes gigs at Danville, Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fesitval and Orlando’s Rebel Rock.