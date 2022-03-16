Limp Bizkit Sent Us a Video Announcing Their Tour and We Can’t Share It

It’s been so long since Limp Bizkit hit the road for a tour that they forgot how to announce one. On Wednesday, Limp Bizkit shared a video with Rolling Stone about their Still Sucks Tour, which starts April 28, but they only sent us a Dropbox link so we can’t share it. Allow us to describe it instead.

“OK, so like this is what Limp Bizkit looks like when they play live, so —” says Wes Borland, sporting a mid-life-crisis-dad-at-the-beach-with-his-kid-who-doesn’t-want-to-be-there look. “You mean the promoter would cut the video away and put live footage in?” enthusiastically responds Fred Durst — in a wannabe former cholo ‘fit — as the video literally shows clips of their performances. (Just imagine it.)

“What an outstanding performance. Camera moves in and out. Boom! There you go,” adds Borland. Then, the group’s logo comes on the screen before Durst cues the videomakers to “probably add music in, like, from the band,” before the words “Still Sucks Tour 2022” flash on the screen.

The tour is in promotion of their album Still Sucks, which they dropped late last year. The LP featured the single “Dad Vibes,” made for “anyone who has found themselves descending frosted-tips-first into a pit of melancholy” when hearing the band’s music. At least that’s how my editor described it.

The group posted about the tour on Instagram, but not Facebook. So if your dad likes the “Break Stuff” and “Take a Look Around” rap-rock band, give him a heads up.

Band Wargasm U.K. is joining them for the tour’s entirety, while $not and Scowl will open for the first 10 tour dates. Then, Yung Gravy and Dying Wish will play through their Colorado stop. For the last three shows, they’ll only be joined by Dying Wish and Wargasm U.K.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 AM.

Still Sucks Tour Dates

April 28 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 3 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

May 4 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

May 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino

May 7 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 10 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

May 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

May 18 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

May 19 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

May 21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

May 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

May 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

May 26 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

May 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

May 29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

May 31 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena