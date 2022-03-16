Limp Bizkit Sent Us a Video Announcing Their Tour and We Can’t Share It

It’s been so long since Limp Bizkit hit the road for a tour that they forgot how to announce one. On Wednesday, Limp Bizkit shared a video with Rolling Stone about their Still Sucks Tour, which starts April 28, but they only sent us a Dropbox link so we can’t share it. Allow us to describe it instead.
“OK, so like this is what Limp Bizkit looks like when they play live, so —” says Wes Borland, sporting a mid-life-crisis-dad-at-the-beach-with-his-kid-who-doesn’t-want-to-be-there look. “You mean the promoter would cut the video away and put live footage in?” enthusiastically responds Fred Durst — in a wannabe former cholo ‘fit — as the video literally shows clips of their performances. (Just imagine it.)
“What an outstanding performance. Camera moves in and out. Boom! There you go,” adds Borland. Then, the group’s logo comes on the screen before Durst cues the videomakers to “probably add music in, like, from the band,” before the words “Still Sucks Tour 2022” flash on the screen.
The tour is in promotion of their album Still Sucks, which they dropped late last year. The LP featured the single “Dad Vibes,” made for “anyone who has found themselves descending frosted-tips-first into a pit of melancholy” when hearing the band’s music. At least that’s how my editor described it.
The group posted about the tour on Instagram, but not Facebook. So if your dad likes the “Break Stuff” and “Take a Look Around” rap-rock band, give him a heads up.
Band Wargasm U.K. is joining them for the tour’s entirety, while $not and Scowl will open for the first 10 tour dates. Then, Yung Gravy and Dying Wish will play through their Colorado stop. For the last three shows, they’ll only be joined by Dying Wish and Wargasm U.K.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 AM.
Still Sucks Tour Dates
April 28 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 3 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
May 4 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center
May 6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino
May 7 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
May 10 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
May 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
May 18 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
May 19 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
May 21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
May 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
May 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
May 26 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
May 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
May 29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
May 31 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena