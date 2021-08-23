Lilyisthatyou Debuts Provocative ‘F.M.R.N.’ Video

Lilyisthatyou released the visual for her streaming hit “F.M.R.N.” on Monday. In the colorful clip, directed by Qran Zhu, the singer stares down the camera as she delivers her single’s amorous invitation: “Can you come fuck me right now?”

That chorus became popular on TikTok before the song was even out, though some videos using the snippet of audio were briefly pulled from the platform for violating its community guidelines. “F.M.R.N.” has gone on to amass over 13 million streams on Spotify alone since its official release in July.

Lilyisthatyou started writing songs at age 13, recording with a microphone that was a present from her father, a former composer for TV shows in Toronto. “I don’t have a diary, I don’t have a journal, but I’m very expressive and have a lot of emotions,” the singer told Rolling Stone last month. “It comes out the easiest for me when I’m freestyling into a microphone.”

She released her first single last November, and after connecting with her manager, Marvin Alyas, she worked to hone her songwriting skills. She’d pen stream-of-consciousness lyrics while listening to lo-fi beats playlists on SoundCloud, then jump into remote sessions, grafting those words onto various musical frameworks: pop, hip-hop, dance music.

“F.M.R.N.” came together in a studio in Toronto earlier this year; Lilyisthatyou worked with her boyfriend Caleb Jacob, who produced the track, among others. “This was the first in-person studio session with strangers,” the singer explained. “The pressure of working with new people forced me to want make something better, something that would get their attention.”

The goal of “F.M.R.N,” Lilyisthatyou added, is “to make girls happy and comfortable in their own skin.”