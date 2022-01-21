Lilyisthatyou Channels Harley Quinn in ‘Purity’ Video: A ‘Gorgeous Slutty Dream’

Lilyisthatyou isn’t a pure girl — and she wants you to know it. On Friday, the Canadian songstress released her single “Purity” as she channeled evil, sexy cheerleader realness in the punk-pop track’s music video.

“The video was everything I could have dreamed of and more,” Lily tells Rolling Stone. “It was chic-villain-euphoria-cheerleader-Harley-Quinn-girl-power-shower-sex-scene madness. I slammed a bedazzled baseball bat until lockers were dented and the jewels hit the floor.”

The video follows the singer — in Harley Quinn-esque pigtails that made her “feel like a fucking superhero” — as she embraces that “sex is a weapon” and owns her femininity in a high school setting. “Call me a slut, call me a whore. It’s obvious you’re insecure,” she sings. “There’s no such thing as purity anymore.”

And the steamy sex scene? That’s her and her boyfriend Caleb, who produced “FMRN,” her debut single. “We stripped and made out in a shower while [director] Leah Lacich caught it on a camcorder,” she says.

Lilyisthatyou’s sex-empowering “Purity” follows electropop single “Party 22,” which was released soon after signing with Warner Records late last year.

“‘Purity’ was a gorgeous slutty dream I hope you can crawl into when you watch,” Lily says. More music from her is expected this year.