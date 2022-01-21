 Watch Lilyisthatyou's 'Gorgeous Slutty Dream' Video for 'Purity' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2 Chainz Celebrates Sexually Liberated Ladies in Racy 'Pop Music' Video
Home Music Music News

Lilyisthatyou Channels Harley Quinn in ‘Purity’ Video: A ‘Gorgeous Slutty Dream’

“Call me a slut, call me a whore. It’s obvious you’re insecure,” Lilyisthatyou sings

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lilyisthatyou isn’t a pure girl — and she wants you to know it. On Friday, the Canadian songstress released her single “Purity” as she channeled evil, sexy cheerleader realness in the punk-pop track’s music video.

“The video was everything I could have dreamed of and more,” Lily tells Rolling Stone. “It was chic-villain-euphoria-cheerleader-Harley-Quinn-girl-power-shower-sex-scene madness. I slammed a bedazzled baseball bat until lockers were dented and the jewels hit the floor.”

The video follows the singer — in Harley Quinn-esque pigtails that made her “feel like a fucking superhero” — as she embraces that “sex is a weapon” and owns her femininity in a high school setting. “Call me a slut, call me a whore. It’s obvious you’re insecure,” she sings. “There’s no such thing as purity anymore.”

And the steamy sex scene? That’s her and her boyfriend Caleb, who produced “FMRN,” her debut single. “We stripped and made out in a shower while [director] Leah Lacich caught it on a camcorder,” she says.

Lilyisthatyou’s sex-empowering “Purity” follows electropop single “Party 22,” which was released soon after signing with Warner Records late last year.

“‘Purity’ was a gorgeous slutty dream I hope you can crawl into when you watch,” Lily says. More music from her is expected this year.

In This Article: Exclusive, Music Video, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.