Hear Lily and Madeleine’s Melancholy Song ‘Self Care’ From New LP ‘Canterbury Girls’

Folk-pop duo Lily & Madeleine vent about stagnant romance on their melancholy new song “Self Care.” The single previews the band’s upcoming fourth LP, Canterbury Girls, out February 22nd, 2019 via New West Records. Throughout the track, sisters Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz harmonize over a dreamy piano waltz, surveying the disconnect between a lover’s “beautiful eyes” and “blank stare.” “This can’t be right/ There’s no delight/ I know I’m hurting you too,” they croon. “I feel ashamed when you say my name/ Like there’s something I can do.”

In a statement, the songwriting partners – who recently served as backup vocalists on John Mellencamp’s Sad Clowns and Hillbillies Tour – noted that “emotional baggage” is a crucial theme of their entire LP. “When you have negative experiences, you can’t just make them disappear,” Lily said. “But the album is about overcoming negative experiences and continuing to carry that baggage with you and accepting that that’s a part of who you are. I don’t want it to be depressing, but you have to acknowledge the feelings.”

Lily & Madeleine recorded the album in 10 days with co-producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk (who also helmed Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour). Despite the close collaboration, Madeleine added that Canterbury Girls, which follows 2016’s Keep It Together, is the first album they’ve recorded with “full control over all of the songwriting.” She added, “We did co-write with some people that we really love. But everything on this record is completely ours. I feel like I have full ownership over it, and that makes me feel very strong and independent.”

Lily & Madeleine – Canterbury Girls Track List

1. “Self Care”

2. “Supernatural Sadness”

3. “Just Do It”

4. “Canterbury Girls”

5. “Bruises”

6. “Pachinko Song”

7. “Circles”

8. “Can’t Help The Way I Feel”

9. “Analog Love”

10. “Go”