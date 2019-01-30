×
Watch Lily and Madeleine’s Teen-Dream Drama in ‘Can’t Help the Way I Feel’ Video

Track highlights folk-pop duo’s upcoming fourth LP, ‘Canterbury Girls’

Folk-pop duo Lily & Madeleine released “Can’t Help the Way I Feel,” a retro-styled clip that finds sisters Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz lounging on a bed, blowing bubblegum, listening to music on headphones and chatting on a landline phone. Director Horatio Baltz creates a vivid landscape out of this ordinary backdrop, with mirrored reflections and hazy close-up shots.

The singers ponder the price of a hot-and-cold romance on the soulful track, crooning, “Something ’bout you makes me wanna give you more than I ever gave/I try to keep myself together, but I’m losing it anyway/I change my clothes and my hair; my friends tell me that I shouldn’t care, but I can’t help the way I feel.”

“Can’t Help the Way I Feel” and the previously issued “Self Care” highlight Lily & Madeleine’s upcoming fourth LP, Canterbury Girls, out February 22nd. The pair will promote the album on a North American tour launching February 18th in New Haven, Connecticut and wrapping March 27th in Los Angeles, California.

