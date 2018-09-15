Lily Allen Opens Up About Sexual Assault by Music Executive in New Memoir

Lily Allen revealed new details about her alleged sexual assault by an unnamed music executive in her upcoming memoir My Thoughts Exactly.

While the “Trigger Bang” singer has discussed her alleged sexual abuse in general terms before, in The Guardian Weekend Magazine, she goes into detail about what happened to her.

In November 2015, Allen met a man whom she calls “Record Industry Executive” (she wanted to reveal his name; but her publishers wouldn’t allow it), following her divorce from ex-husband Sam Cooper. He initially claimed to want to help her with her addiction, but he got her drunk on tequila instead.

While the meeting didn’t sit right with her the next day and she didn’t recall how she returned home, she decided to ignore her instincts. Allen saw the man again when they met up for work and ended up drinking together. The 33-year-old singer revealed that she reportedly “woke up to find him trying to have sex with her in a hotel room.”

“I woke up at 5am because I could feel someone next to me pressing their naked body against my back. I was naked, too. I could feel someone trying to put their penis inside my vagina and slapping my arse as if I were a stripper in a club,” Allen told The Guardian. “I moved away as quickly as possible and jumped out of the bed, full of alarm … I found my clothes quickly … and ran out of his room and into my own.”

Allen wanted to “write it off,” but she approached her lawyer and signed an affidavit detailing her experience. She explained that she was later offered a BBC Radio 1 appearance where one of her alleged abuser’s artists would have been, but turned it down to avoid being near the executive. As a result, Allen claims she “got punished by Radio 1 with no airplay for my next single, ‘Trigger Bang.'” However, Allen couldn’t tell them why she couldn’t take the gig, adding that the industry is “rife with sexual abuse.”

In addition to her alleged sexual assault experience, Allen goes into unprecedented detail about her son’s death, infidelity and addiction in My Thoughts Exactly, due September 20th.