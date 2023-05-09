Lil Yachty Schedules ‘The Field Trip’ North American Tour for Fall 2023
Let’s Start Here, the latest studio album from Lil Yachty, will get the proper live treatment on the rapper’s newly announced The Field Trip tour. Kicking off later this year, the 39-date world tour will include 23 stops in North America.
The Field Trip tour will begin on September 21 in Washington D.C. and conclude its North American leg on November 5 in Detroit. Lil Yachty will also make stops in New York, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Charlotte, New Orleans, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and more.
General sale for the tour will launch on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time.
Let’s Start Here will certainly shake up the usual structure of Lil Yachty’s live shows. The album, which arrived in January, represented an unexpected left turn that found him toying with experimental jazz and psychedelic rock.
Trending
“I didn’t make this album to prove that I could. I also want to be taken seriously,” Lil Yachty recently told Rolling Stone. But I didn’t make it like, “Oh, man, I need them to take me serious. Let me make this type of album.” I just wanted to make a great album, and I felt like personally, I could do it better this way than if I made a rap album.”
Lil Yachty 2023 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
Sept. 22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
Nov. 4 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
More News
-
-
-
-
-
Young Thug Has Been In Jail For Over A Year While Awaiting Trial. Why?
- Innocent Until Proven Guilty
- By