Lil Yachty Schedules ‘The Field Trip’ North American Tour for Fall 2023

Let’s Start Here, the latest studio album from Lil Yachty, will get the proper live treatment on the rapper’s newly announced The Field Trip tour. Kicking off later this year, the 39-date world tour will include 23 stops in North America.

The Field Trip tour will begin on September 21 in Washington D.C. and conclude its North American leg on November 5 in Detroit. Lil Yachty will also make stops in New York, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Charlotte, New Orleans, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, and more.

General sale for the tour will launch on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Let's Start Here will certainly shake up the usual structure of Lil Yachty's live shows. The album, which arrived in January, represented an unexpected left turn that found him toying with experimental jazz and psychedelic rock.

“I didn’t make this album to prove that I could. I also want to be taken seriously,” Lil Yachty recently told Rolling Stone. But I didn’t make it like, “Oh, man, I need them to take me serious. Let me make this type of album.” I just wanted to make a great album, and I felt like personally, I could do it better this way than if I made a rap album.”

Lil Yachty 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

Sept. 22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

Nov. 4 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore