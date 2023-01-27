fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Slow Your Roll

Lil Yachty Says ‘I Love You’ Too Fast and Ruins the Vibe in ‘Say Something’ Video

The song appears on his latest album Let's Start Here
Lil Yachty performs on stage at the 2022 Summer Smash festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Hopeless romantics always run the risk of tarnishing their favorite things with the memories of relationships that didn’t exactly work out for them. In the video for his latest Let’s Start Here single “Say Something,” Lil Yachty learns this the hard way after he jumps the gun on a date and says “I love you” to a girl he’s known for two weeks.

“Mm, mm, don’t ever in your life say that to me again,” she responds. “That shit just made me itch. What are you talking about, ‘love me?'” Decked out in his best look – a red and white buffalo check jacket covered in sequins and a pristine black gel manicure – the rapper had spent the whole night imagining their future together, from date nights and vacations to marriages and children.

“I was thinking we’d be together,” he tells her. “That’s why I brought you here. This is my favorite dinner, my favorite fries.” Rejecting the reminder that it’s only been 14 days since they started hanging out, Yachty adds: “But this is different. We are different.”

Trending

The major difference here is that he loves her, but she has her sights set on someone else. Leaving the dinner, where his favorite booth is now forever tarnished, Yachty drags his giant heart across the parking lot before slowly spiraling towards insanity.

“With the bitter taste of rejection in his mouth, a heavy-hearted man wondered why he simply just wasn’t good enough,” Yachty says from the backseat of his character’s car, shifting into his best impression of Rod Sterling on The Twilight Zone. “Of course, the only place he’ll find those answers is within.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With 11 Nods, Followed by ‘Banshees’ and ‘All Quiet’

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Turning Heads in a Tiny Black Bikini Proves 2023 Will Be Her Most Confident Year Yet 

Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland Following Domestic Abuse Charges

Erykah Badu Receives Backlash Over Viral Photo With Daughter Puma Curry

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad