Lil Yachty Continues Hot Streak With Song, EP ‘Tesla’

Instead of the usual Birthday Mix mixtape Lil Yachty has typically dropped around his birthday each year, the rapper has released the spacey new song “Tesla.” It leads off a four-song single pack/EP of the same name, which features a couple of other tracks he’s dropped this year.

“Tesla” has a hypnotic, fuzzy synth riff going behind Yachty’s boastful lyrics. “I ain’t goin’ back and forth with that n****/He ain’t even made no millions,” he says to kick off the under-three-minute track. The song is packaged alongside the previously released “Slide” and “Strike (Holster).” The other new track on the EP is “Solo Steppin Crete Boy,” a Yachty-style slow jam. Trending ‘Below Deck’ Accused of Covering Up Gary King’s Sexual Misconduct Debbie Harry 'Outraged' by Sentencing of Woman Who Fatally Shoved Beloved Vocal Coach MTG Photoshops Herself Into Fulton County Mugshot Carlos Santana Shared His Thoughts on Trans People, for Some Reason

Earlier this year, Yachty took a turn into psychedelic rock with his fifth album, Let’s Start Here. The LP debuted at Number One and was met with critical acclaim. Next month, he will set out on The Field Trip Tour after spending much of this year on the festival circuit and on tour with his buddy Drake.

“I didn’t make this album to prove that I could,” the rapper told Rolling Stone of Let’s Start Here. “I also want to be taken seriously. But I didn’t make it like, ‘Oh, man, I need them to take me serious. Let me make this type of album.’ I just wanted to make a great album, and I felt like personally, I could do it better this way than if I made a rap album.”