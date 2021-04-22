Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape ‘Michigan Boy Boat’

Lil Yachty will release a new mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, on April 23rd. The rapper teased the songs in a trailer on Instagram, which showcases him paying homage to his state.

“Folks always ask me like, ‘What’s your thing with them? You know, Detroit dawgs?'” Lil Yachty says in the clip. “You know, ‘Why you doing all this?’ I found a love for Michigan, you know what I’m saying.” He adds that he’s trying to put his fellow Michigan rappers “on a pedestal” and “give them a platform that they may have not had before.”

The mixtape will feature up-and-coming rappers from Detroit and Flint, although Lil Yachty has yet to reveal the official tracklist.

It’s time to rap guys 4-23-21 pic.twitter.com/1XdvyPoZRE — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) April 21, 2021

“I started doing my own homework and digging,” Yachty recently told Rolling Stone of the mixtape. “And just started realizing there are no bad rappers in Michigan. Everyone knows how to rap.”

Earlier this year, Lil Yachty released “Royal Rumble,” which features six MCs from Michigan’s rap scenes: Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, DC2Trill, and Icewear Vezzo. It’s likely the track will appear on Michigan Boy Boat.

Lil Yachty’s last proper release was his fourth studio album, Lil Boat 3, which arrived last May. Last August, he released Birthday Mix 5, continuing the tradition of dropping a batch of new songs to mark his birthday.