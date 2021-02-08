Lil Yachty Drops New Video for Michigan Hip-Hop Posse Cut ‘Royal Rumble’

Lil Yachty has released a video for his new song, “Royal Rumble,” which features six MCs from Michigan’s vibrant rap scenes.

The clip, directed by AMD Visuals, is exactly the kind of classic, no-nonsense visual this loaded posse cut deserves: seven artists sharing the spotlight and gassing each other up as they roll through their verses. Along with Yachty, the song boasts Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, DC2Trill, and Icewear Vezzo.

“Royal Rumble” could be tied to a project Lil Yachty’s been teasing called Michigan Boy Boat, although neither an official release date nor tracklist have been announced. As Pitchfork has noted, the Atlanta rapper has embedded himself in the Michigan rap world over the past few years, working with artists out of both Detroit and Flint.

Lil Yachty’s last proper release was his fourth studio album, Lil Boat 3, which arrived last May. In August, he released Birthday Mix 5, continuing the tradition of dropping a batch of new songs to mark his birthday.