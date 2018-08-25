Rolling Stone
Lil Yachty Maps Out Disrespect Tour

Bhad Bhabie joins ‘Lil Boat 2’ rapper on fall trek

Fresh off celebrating his 21st birthday with a surprise mix, Lil Yachty has scheduled a fall trek dubbed the Disrespect Tour.

The Lil Boat 2 rapper begins the jaunt on October 24th in Baltimore and heads westward, wrapping up the Disrespect Tour on November 28th in Santa Cruz, California. “Cash Me Outside” rapper Bhad Bhabie, who previously teamed with Lil Yachty on “Gucci Flip Flops,” will serve as the trek’s opening act.

Lil Yachty released his second LP Lil Boat 2 – the follow-up to his breakout 2017 mixtape – in March. On August 23rd, the rapper’s 21st birthday, he dropped his Birthday Mix 3.0, a compilation of tracks featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again, Chief Keef, Gunna and Trippie Redd. Lil Yachty also teamed with Donny Osmond on a bizarre Chef Boyardee ad.

Lil Yachty Tour Dates

October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
October 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
October 27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
October 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 30 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
October 31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
November 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
November 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
November 4 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
November 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
November 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
November 10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
November 11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall
November 13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
November 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
November 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Truman
November 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Pop’s
November 23 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
November 24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
November 26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
November 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

