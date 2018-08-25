Lil Yachty Maps Out Disrespect Tour

Fresh off celebrating his 21st birthday with a surprise mix, Lil Yachty has scheduled a fall trek dubbed the Disrespect Tour.

The Lil Boat 2 rapper begins the jaunt on October 24th in Baltimore and heads westward, wrapping up the Disrespect Tour on November 28th in Santa Cruz, California. “Cash Me Outside” rapper Bhad Bhabie, who previously teamed with Lil Yachty on “Gucci Flip Flops,” will serve as the trek’s opening act.

Lil Yachty released his second LP Lil Boat 2 – the follow-up to his breakout 2017 mixtape – in March. On August 23rd, the rapper’s 21st birthday, he dropped his Birthday Mix 3.0, a compilation of tracks featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again, Chief Keef, Gunna and Trippie Redd. Lil Yachty also teamed with Donny Osmond on a bizarre Chef Boyardee ad.

Lil Yachty Tour Dates

October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

October 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

October 27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 30 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

October 31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

November 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

November 4 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

November 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

November 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

November 10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

November 11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

November 13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

November 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

November 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Truman

November 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Pop’s

November 23 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

November 24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

November 26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst