Watch Lil Yachty’s Colorful ‘Love Music’ Video

Rapper pairs recent single with vibrant video

Lil Yachty has paired his recent single “Love Music” with a colorful new music video.

The visual co-stars the rapper and “a love interest who serves as the inspiration for the song,” with the pair frolicking around a Candyland-like world in vibrant outfits.

“Love Music” arrived following the release of Yachty’s 2021 mixtape Michigan Boat Boy, which featured rappers from that state’s hip-hop scene. The prolific rapper previously dropped his Lil Boat 3 and Birthday Mix 5 in 2020.

Outside of music, Lil Yachty — listed on Rolling Stone‘s Future 25 — is also somehow involved in the Scoop Investments fund with fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie, with a Jewish dating app their first project. The rapper has also aligned with HBO Max for a series based on the card game Uno.

