Lil Yachty, Kodak Black Team Up for New ‘Hit Bout It’ Video

Lil Yachty and Kodak Black have joined forces for new song “Hit Bout It.”

In the song’s accompanying video, the rappers cruise around in convertibles and hit the club. The frenetic pacing of the fast-cut-edited video mirrors the rapper’s fiery cadences.

“I’m paranoid I can’t hang out for long bitch Ima nomad/Christmas I had bought all steppers brand new door mats,” Lil Yachty raps. “Inside the whip bright orange like the Lorax/I’m built tough was made to be outside just like Gortex.”

“In and out the trap where I stay but I ain’t one sleepin,” Kodak Black raps. “I’m totin’ a Sk for no reason all my ops are dead/I got rubies on my teeth and plus my molly is red.”

Prior to dropping the video, Lil Yachty shared the sixth episode of Season Two’s The Boat Show, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at them making the “Hit Bout It” visual.

Lil Yachty has had a productive month, having released videos for Lil Boat 3.5 songs “In My Stussy’s” and “Asshole.” He also dropped “Royal Rumble,” a non-LP single that features six MCs from Michigan’s rap scene. Earlier this month, it was also announced that Lil Yachty would develop an action movie based on the classic card game Uno.

Last week, Kodak Black released “Every Balmain,” and in January, he shared “Last Day In,” the same month he was released from prison after Donald Trump granted him a presidential pardon. He received a commutation after being charged in 2019 with falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in Miami.