 Watch Lil Yachty's 'In My Stussy's' Video With Vince Staples - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lawyers Strike Deal for No Impeachment Witnesses After Senate Voted to Allow Them
Home Music Music News

Watch Lil Yachty’s ‘In My Stussy’s’ Video With Vince Staples

Rapper drops third new music video this week

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lil Yachty continues to release new music videos at a torrid pace with the arrival of the Vince Staples-featuring “In My Stussy’s,” the latest visual off the rapper’s Lil Boat 3.5.

In just the past two weeks, Yachty has already dropped videos for Lil Boat 3.5’s “Asshole” and “Royal Rumble,” a non-LP single that features six MCs from Michigan’s rap scene. Earlier this month, it was also announced that Lil Yachty would develop an action movie based on the classic card game Uno.

“I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me,” the rapper said of the planned film.

In addition to Staples, the deluxe edition of 2020’s Lil Boat 3 includes eight new tracks and features Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Oliver Tree and Cochise.

“In My Stussy’s” marks Staples’ first verse of 2021, and comes after an uncharacteristically quiet year for the rapper where he only appeared on a handful of tracks, including Terrell Hines’ “Get Down” remix. Staples’ last full-length release was 2018’s FM!

In This Article: Lil Yachty, Vince Staples

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.