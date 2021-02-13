Watch Lil Yachty’s ‘In My Stussy’s’ Video With Vince Staples

Lil Yachty continues to release new music videos at a torrid pace with the arrival of the Vince Staples-featuring “In My Stussy’s,” the latest visual off the rapper’s Lil Boat 3.5.

In just the past two weeks, Yachty has already dropped videos for Lil Boat 3.5’s “Asshole” and “Royal Rumble,” a non-LP single that features six MCs from Michigan’s rap scene. Earlier this month, it was also announced that Lil Yachty would develop an action movie based on the classic card game Uno.

“I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me,” the rapper said of the planned film.

In addition to Staples, the deluxe edition of 2020’s Lil Boat 3 includes eight new tracks and features Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Oliver Tree and Cochise.

“In My Stussy’s” marks Staples’ first verse of 2021, and comes after an uncharacteristically quiet year for the rapper where he only appeared on a handful of tracks, including Terrell Hines’ “Get Down” remix. Staples’ last full-length release was 2018’s FM!