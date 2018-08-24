Lil Yachty Enlists Trippie Redd, Chief Keef for New Birthday Mixtape

Lil Yachty has released a new mixtape, Birthday Mix 3 From Boat, in celebration of his 21st birthday. This is the third consecutive year he has marked his birthday with a mixtape.
Released exclusively on SoundCloud, the 16-minute compilation of unreleased music features Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and K$upreme. Lil Yachty’s mixtape follows the release of his sophomore studio album, Lil Boat 2, in March. In July, he dropped “Who Want the Smoke?” featuring Cardi B and Migos’ Offset.
The rapper also announced a North American fall tour with Bhad Barbie, dubbed ‘The Disrespect Tour.’ It kicks off on October 24th in Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live and wraps up at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California on November 28th.
The Disrespect Tour Dates
October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
October 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
October 27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
October 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
October 30 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
October 31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
November 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
November 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
November 4 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
November 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
November 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
November 10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
November 11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall
November 13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
November 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!
November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
November 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Truman
November 23 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
November 24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
November 26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
November 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
Add a comment