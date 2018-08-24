Lil Yachty Enlists Trippie Redd, Chief Keef for New Birthday Mixtape

Lil Yachty has released a new mixtape, Birthday Mix 3 From Boat, in celebration of his 21st birthday. This is the third consecutive year he has marked his birthday with a mixtape.

Released exclusively on SoundCloud, the 16-minute compilation of unreleased music features Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and K$upreme. Lil Yachty’s mixtape follows the release of his sophomore studio album, Lil Boat 2, in March. In July, he dropped “Who Want the Smoke?” featuring Cardi B and Migos’ Offset.

The rapper also announced a North American fall tour with Bhad Barbie, dubbed ‘The Disrespect Tour.’ It kicks off on October 24th in Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live and wraps up at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California on November 28th.

The Disrespect Tour Dates

October 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

October 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

October 27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 30 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

October 31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

November 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

November 4 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

November 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

November 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

November 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

November 10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

November 11 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

November 13 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

November 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

November 19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Truman

November 23 – Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

November 24 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

November 26 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst