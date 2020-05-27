Lil Yachty Taps Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator for New ‘Lil Boat 3’ LP

Lil Yachty has unveiled his 19-song track list for Lil Boat 3. It features a bevy of artists, including Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tierra Whack and Young Thug. The album will be released on Friday.

The follow-up to 2018’s Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin’ 2 Prove, the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming LP includes his previously released single featuring DaBaby and Drake, “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The album features several team-ups: For “T.D.,” he teams with A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack; “Pardon Me” features Future and Mike Will Made-It; and on “Till the Morning” he pairs with Lil Durk and Young Thug.

On Monday, he unveiled the video for the third song from Lil Boat 3, “Split/Whole Time.” Earlier this year, Lil Yachty performed “Speed Me Up,” his joint track with Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Sueco the Child from the film Sonic the Hedgehog on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Lil Boat 3 Track List

1. “Top Down”

2. “Wock in Stock”

3. “Split/Whole Time”

4. “T.D.” featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack

5 “Pardon Me” featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It

6. “Demon Time” featuring Draft Day

7. “Black Jesus”

8. “From Down Bad”

9. “Love Jones”

10. “Can’t Go”

11. “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring DaBaby and Drake

12. “Range Rover Power Sports Truck” featuring Lil Keed

13. “Lemon Head”

14. “Don’t Forget”

15. “Up There Music”

16. “Westside”

17. “Till the Morning” featuring Lil Durk and Young Thug

18. “Whew’ Chile”

19. “Concrete Boys”