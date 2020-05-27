 Lil Yachty Taps Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator for 'Lil Boat 3' LP - Rolling Stone
Lil Yachty Taps Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator for New ‘Lil Boat 3’ LP

A$AP Rocky, Tierra Whack, Young Thug are among the artists appearing on 19-song set

Lil Yachty performs on stage during Day 1 of Music Midtown 2019, in Atlanta2019 Music MidTown, Atlanta, USA - 14 Sep 2019

Lil Yachty has unveiled his 19-song track list for his upcoming album, 'Lil Boat 3.'

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lil Yachty has unveiled his 19-song track list for Lil Boat 3. It features a bevy of artists, including Drake, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tierra Whack and Young Thug. The album will be released on Friday.

The follow-up to 2018’s Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin’ 2 Prove, the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming LP includes his previously released single featuring DaBaby and Drake, “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The album features several team-ups: For “T.D.,” he teams with A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack; “Pardon Me” features Future and Mike Will Made-It; and on “Till the Morning” he pairs with Lil Durk and Young Thug.

On Monday, he unveiled the video for the third song from Lil Boat 3, “Split/Whole Time.” Earlier this year, Lil Yachty performed “Speed Me Up,” his joint track with Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Sueco the Child from the film Sonic the Hedgehog on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Lil Boat 3 Track List

1. “Top Down”
2. “Wock in Stock”
3. “Split/Whole Time”
4. “T.D.” featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack
5 “Pardon Me” featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It
6. “Demon Time” featuring Draft Day
7. “Black Jesus”
8. “From Down Bad”
9. “Love Jones”
10. “Can’t Go”
11. “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring DaBaby and Drake
12. “Range Rover Power Sports Truck” featuring Lil Keed
13. “Lemon Head”
14. “Don’t Forget”
15. “Up There Music”
16. “Westside”
17. “Till the Morning” featuring Lil Durk and Young Thug
18. “Whew’ Chile”
19. “Concrete Boys”

A$AP Rocky, Drake, Future, Hip-Hop, Lil Yachty, the Creator, Tierra Whack, Tyler, Young Thug

