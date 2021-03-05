 Lil Yachty Teams Up With LA's BlueBucksClan on "Last Minute" - Rolling Stone
Lil Yachty Raps About Disney and 'Everybody Loves Raymond' With BlueBucksClan on 'Last Minute'

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Florida rapper Ski Mask the Slump God also get a mention

BlueBucksClan is the duo of South Los Angeles rappers and former football buddies DJ and Jeeezy. Since their emergence in 2019, the pair has been busy, dropping six projects in two years. Their seventh, the mixtape Clan Virus 2, will be released on March 26.

Clan Virus 2 single “Last Minute” is out today, featuring guest spitter Lil Yachty

After starting off the song, DJ passes the baton to Yachty midverse, who nonchalantly rhymes about Disney Channel original series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Florida rapper Ski Mask the Slump God in his first turn. As BlueBucksClan and Yachty trade verses, the Atlanta rapper makes his last appearance on the song referencing Everybody Loves Raymond and designer frames. 

Yachty’s 2021 has been packed with music video appearances, with a torrent of visuals released last month, including ones for his Michigan posse cut “Royal Rumble” and Vince Staples collaboration “In My Stussy’s.

