Lil Wayne Taps Travis Scott, Meek Mill for Fifth Lil WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne has enlisted Travis Scott, Meek Mill and more for his fifth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest, taking place September 7th at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wayne will headline the single-day event, while the line-up also boasts Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Melii, Leven Kali and Akbar V. A press release for the event also promised additional surprise guests.

Tickets for Lil WeezyAna will go on sale May 31st at 10 a.m. local time and $0.50 of every ticket sold will be donated to educational initiatives for young people in New Orleans. A variety of pre-sales will also be available starting May 29th, including discounted tickets for University of New Orleans students. Complete information is available via Ticketmaster.

Last year, Lil WeezyAna doubled as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lil Wayne’s landmark album, Tha Carter III. The rapper’s set featured a surprise appearance from Nicki Minaj, as well as a public reconciliation with Birdman.

Prior to Lil WeezyAna, Lil Wayne will spend much of the summer on a co-headlining tour with Blink-182. The trek launches June 27th in Columbus, Ohio and wraps September 16th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon announcing the tour, Wayne and Blink-182 shared a video featuring a mash-up of their respective hits “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”