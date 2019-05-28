×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Shane McAnally Shares His Secret for Songwriting on NBC's 'Songland' Series Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Wayne Taps Travis Scott, Meek Mill for Fifth Lil WeezyAna Fest

Single-day event will be held in New Orleans this September

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil wayne travis scott big boi

Lil Wayne's fifth annual Lil WeezyAna festival in New Orleans will boast Meek Mill, Travis Scott and more.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Greg Chow/REX/Shutterstock

Lil Wayne has enlisted Travis Scott, Meek Mill and more for his fifth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest, taking place September 7th at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wayne will headline the single-day event, while the line-up also boasts Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Melii, Leven Kali and Akbar V. A press release for the event also promised additional surprise guests.

Tickets for Lil WeezyAna will go on sale May 31st at 10 a.m. local time and $0.50 of every ticket sold will be donated to educational initiatives for young people in New Orleans. A variety of pre-sales will also be available starting May 29th, including discounted tickets for University of New Orleans students. Complete information is available via Ticketmaster.

Related

Lucy Dacus Announces Massive North American Tour
Meek Mill Blasts 'Racist as Hell' Las Vegas Hotel for Banning Him 'Without Incident'

Last year, Lil WeezyAna doubled as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lil Wayne’s landmark album, Tha Carter III. The rapper’s set featured a surprise appearance from Nicki Minaj, as well as a public reconciliation with Birdman.

Prior to Lil WeezyAna, Lil Wayne will spend much of the summer on a co-headlining tour with Blink-182. The trek launches June 27th in Columbus, Ohio and wraps September 16th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Upon announcing the tour, Wayne and Blink-182 shared a video featuring a mash-up of their respective hits “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad