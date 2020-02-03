 Watch Lil Wayne Cover Lenny Kravitz on 'The Masked Singer' - Rolling Stone
Watch Lil Wayne Cover Lenny Kravitz on ‘The Masked Singer’

Rapper was revealed as the robot in the show’s season premiere

During the season three premiere of The Masked Singer, which aired following the Super Bowl, Lil Wayne was unveiled as the robot.

After the rapper performed Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” he revealed himself to the audience to the surprise of the judges, who had guessed the robot was Shaun White or Johnny Knoxville.

After taking off his robot mask (and showcasing his diamond grills), Wayne said he picked the costume for his kids. “So when my kids watch the show with me I know they’re gonna like the robot costume.” He also confirmed the judges’ assertion that he’s one of the bestselling artists of all time. “More than Elvis,” the rapper quipped.

Lil Wayne dropped his 13th studio album Funeral via Young Money Records/Republic Records last week. The album follows Lil Wayne’s 2018 album, Tha Carter Vwhich arrived after numerous label delays and a lengthy feud with Cash Money. Over the past two years, the rapper appeared on two tracks from DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd, while also jumping on songs like 2 Chainz’s “2 Dollar Bill,” Juvenile and Birdman’s “Ride Dat” and Travis Barker’s “Gimme Brain.”

 

