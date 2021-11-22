 Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid Share Music Video For 'Trust Fund' - Rolling Stone
Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid Rip Up a Video Game Skate Park in ‘Trust Fund’ Music Video

The single comes from the pair’s collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid bounce between realities in the music video for their latest single “Trust Fund,” directed by Iann Dior and Trippie Redd collaborator Mooch.

The video sees the pair of rappers at two different skate parks — one in real life and the other in an old-school graphic video game. In between hitting skate tricks, Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid find their heads imposed on much smaller baby bodies while trading bars back and forth.

“Trust Fund” appears on the duo’s latest collaborative mixtape Trust Fund Babies, out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The 10-track project features 10 tracks and a guest feature from YG.

“First of all, Rich is like my little bro from day one, me and Rich had been rockin’ for years and we always said we were going to do something,” Lil Wayne recently told Zane Lowe. “We might do a song here and there, but we locked it in, got in there, and said we put our mindset and did it. As much as I gave on that, I do that every time I do anything.”

Rich the Kid added: “It’s always about elevating to the next level. Watching Tune and how he built his empire. I’m just learning from him. I’m just trying to elevate and learn more, and learn more, and get better at it.”

The mixtape is set to receive a limited physical CD release through independent record stores nationwide on Nov. 26 as part of Record Store Day 2021 and Black Friday.

